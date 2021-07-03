Resource Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,372 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 322,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

