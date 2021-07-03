11,350 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $631.44. The company had a trading volume of 742,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,001. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $627.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

