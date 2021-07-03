Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,959 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,124. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

