Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

NYSE HD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.22 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

