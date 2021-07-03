Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 517.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $398.94. 1,677,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

