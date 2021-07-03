Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 990,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,225. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $459.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

