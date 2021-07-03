Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the average volume of 634 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 657,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $774.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.