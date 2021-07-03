Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,807 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 664% compared to the typical volume of 498 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $262,704,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 824.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,814. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

