Beam Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Beam has a total market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,324,520 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

