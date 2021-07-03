EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,362.88

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. EventChain has a market cap of $729,362.88 and $17,587.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

EventChain

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

