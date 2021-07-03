Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $192.70. 1,767,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,721. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.