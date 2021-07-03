Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.86. 287,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,225. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.