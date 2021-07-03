Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Position Reduced by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Euronav worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 253,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 107,876 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

