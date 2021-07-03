Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Invests $49.28 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,282,000. Camden Property Trust makes up 2.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.23. 536,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

