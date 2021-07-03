Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $345.05 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of Kimberly-Clark worth $345,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,769. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

