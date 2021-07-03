SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 174.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,138. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.