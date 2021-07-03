Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.86. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.