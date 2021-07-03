Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 132,745 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. Corning accounts for approximately 3.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.20. 1,957,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

