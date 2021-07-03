HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.35% of HP worth $533,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

