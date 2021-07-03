Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 668 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

