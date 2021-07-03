Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

