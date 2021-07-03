Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 334 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

