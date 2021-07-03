Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $4.73 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 475,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 11,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,471. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.