Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 183,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,895,000.

JCIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. 27,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

