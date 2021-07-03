DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 1,050,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

