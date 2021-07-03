Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1.82 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00170941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.36 or 1.00108373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

