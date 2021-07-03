Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00170941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.36 or 1.00108373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

