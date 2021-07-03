Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

