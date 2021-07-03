AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 776,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,844,000 after buying an additional 428,563 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 79,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

