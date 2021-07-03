Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 7,284 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 95.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

