First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,724 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.76% of First Horizon worth $71,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 3,908,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

