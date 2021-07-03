Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 842,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 210,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.54. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The company has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

