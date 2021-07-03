UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,100 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:UMH remained flat at $$21.93 on Friday. 568,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,196. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UMH Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $192,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 19.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 94,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

