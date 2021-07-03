Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires 1,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

