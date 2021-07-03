Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $367.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.36. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $368.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.