Oribel Capital Management LP Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IQVIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in IQVIA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $462,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.15. The stock had a trading volume of 538,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.60 and a 52 week high of $249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

