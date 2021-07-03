Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. OLO accounts for approximately 0.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. 213,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

