Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 389.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 8.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.80. 170,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

