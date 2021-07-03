Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 3.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

