Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 113.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $129,735,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. 24,841,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,668,216. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

