Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.58. 1,371,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.