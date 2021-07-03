7,591 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Shares of SPG opened at $129.63 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

