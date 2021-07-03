FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,082 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $138,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

