Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

Shares of SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 636.45, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

