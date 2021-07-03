1,095 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock worth $294,219,933. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

