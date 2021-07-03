Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,567 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $275,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.63 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $415.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

