NEA Management Company LLC Invests $96.56 Million in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,384,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,564,000. Metromile makes up approximately 2.2% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 886,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

