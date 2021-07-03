Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

FNLPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

