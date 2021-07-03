CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $16,786.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $16.67 or 0.00048042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,688.01 or 0.99989939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007983 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.