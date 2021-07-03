Smaugs NFT One Day Trading Volume Hits $428,886.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.48 million and $428,886.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00134619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00171230 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,740.99 or 1.00142635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

